Firefighters take part in special training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters at the Panama City department are taking to a new location for training this week, honing in on their skills.

With the approval of the city’s Housing Authority, firefighters are using the Massalina Apartment complex for training this week.

Division Chief Scott Flitcraft says their team does training each day but only working within the academy can get predictable.

He says having opportunities like this give firefighters the ability to work in a real-world environment without it being a real-world situation.

“We’re practicing vent – enter- isolate and search or VEIS. It’s one of the fire ground tasks that we do. A lot of actually when we have a fairly known location of a victim or if their egress has been cut off and they just can’t get down to the ground floor, we sometimes have to throw ladders and send firefighters in above the fire or without a hose line and their job, of course, is to rescue victims as quickly as they can,” Flitcraft said.

The training will continue through Wednesday.