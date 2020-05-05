Firefighters set to enforce 25% capacity restaurant order

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, restaurants across Florida were able to welcome customers into their dining rooms once again.

As part of Phase One on re-opening the state, Governor Ron DeSantis is allowing restaurants to open at 25% capacity for their inside dining.

The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue is tasked with enforcing the new rule inside the city limits.

“We immediately got our inspectors involved with the community. A lot of the restaurants knew what their normal capacities were and they’ve cut it down to 25% but there were some that didn’t understand what the under 25% rule,” said Fire Rescue Chief Larry Couch.

The rule, Couch says is not limiting the amount of space restaurants can use but the amount of customers allowed in at a a time.

“If you have a restaurant and your seating capacity is 100, it’s 25 now so you can utilize your entire restaurant but you can only seat 25 patrons in stead of normal 100,” Couch said.

Management at Pompano Joe’s Seafood House have already made the changes necessary to ensure they are compliant with the order.

“We literally pulled out a measuring tape and checked all our seating throughout the restaurant to make sure we’re following the guidelines. There are tables marked off that you can’t sit at and we are metering people as they come in the door to make sure that we’re seating them within the regulations,” said Assistant Manager Brian McCommon.

When it comes to outdoor dining, restaurants don’t have a customer capacity but they still must follow the social distancing guidelines laid out by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“We’re doing 50% outside and the tables are marked off to where it’s clear you can’t sit there,” McCommon said.

McCommon said they have also implemented multiple other precautions to keep themselves and customers healthy.

“All employees we have to wear a mask, in the kitchen and in the front. We are actually taking the employee’s temperature as they come in, making sure they’re not running a fever and sanitizing everything often,” McCommon said.

Chief Couch says he knows they will have to enforce the indoor and outdoor seating differently but they will make sure all the rules are followed.

“We’re going to spot check and just make sure everybody is playing within the rules. That’s what we have to do and I’m sure most people will. They want to stay in business, they want to keep going forward,” Couch said.

Both men agree, the wait times will be also be increased with the safety guidelines and encourage all to just be patient.

“It’s going to be a busy summer. The wait is going to be long if we still are on these restrictions are going through summer, yeah the wait’s may be extremely long,” McCommon said.

Chief Couch said he believes all restaurants owners and management will comply but if they don’t, his team will take action.

“Our inspectors will close them. They will shut them down until they conform. We’ll give them a warning and reeducate them but if they’re a continuous problem, we’ll go in and we’ll close the doors,” he said.

He encourages all residents and visitors to be patient, follow the rules and work together to get back to normal as quickly as possible.