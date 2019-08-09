NEWS ALERT /
Firefighters save Walton County home from burning

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials in Walton County acted fast Thursday evening and were able to save a family home.

Shortly after 5 P.M. Thursday, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near Kings Lake Boulevard.

Once they arrived on scene they found the resident’s garage in flames. Within minutes, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department arrived and began assisting the Liberty Volunteer Fire District in battling the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it caused any major damage to the family’s home and fortunately, no residents were home at the time.

The fire’s origin is unknown at this time.

