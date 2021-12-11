Firefighters save Christmas presents from burning home

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters saved Christmas presents, family photos, and other prized possessions from a burning home early Saturday morning at 4:35 a.m.

According to a release, The fire started on the back porch of the home and was quickly spreading into the house.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters were able to save the family’s Christmas presents, family photos, and other prized possessions, according to the release.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to the release, The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family who was displaced from their home.