Firefighters save Christmas presents from burning home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters saved Christmas presents, family photos, and other prized possessions from a burning home early Saturday morning at 4:35 a.m.

According to a release, The fire started on the back porch of the home and was quickly spreading into the house.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters were able to save the family’s Christmas presents, family photos, and other prized possessions, according to the release.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to the release, The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family who was displaced from their home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCBPD holds Christmas with Cops event to build relationships with the community

Horse Power Pavilion struggling to operate amid uphill battle with Walton County Code Compliance

Jury finds restaurant not responsible in woman’s death

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for ‘Jingle at the Jail’

State attorney faces down challenges of first year in office

Toys for Tots seeking volunteers

More Local News

Don't Miss