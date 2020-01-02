Firefighters rescue dog in Panama City blaze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City firefighters rescued a dog from a fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple agencies and law enforcement officers responded to the blaze in 2800 block of W. 22nd Street shortly after 2 p.m. No one was inside the home and no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were able to pull a dog out of the home.

“The dog is in good condition, probably up there running around with his owner right now, I hope,” said Chief Alex Baird of the Panama City Fire Department.

Baird said the fire caused damage to the exterior of the home and extensive damage inside the home. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.