Firefighters deal with incident at First Baptist Church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First Baptist Smoke

UPDATE: In a Facebook post First Baptist Church officials said the incident was a false alarm. Wednesday night services will still be held.

Fire officials said maintenance on an exhaust vent and cooking in the kitchen generated more smoke than normal.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters were responding to smoke at First Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison Avenue was blocked off while officials deal with the situation.

INVESTIGATORS SEIZE SIX POUNDS OF METH IN SOUTHPORT CASE

Officials at the church tell us the exhaust fan caught fire. Another employee at the church says it was smoke generated by cooking.

Firefighters were still on the scene, and on the roof at about 3:30 p.m. When more information is available we will have it for you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ROSENWALD ACADEMY BEGINS IN 2022 SCHOOL YEAR

Panama City Weather 4-28-2021

President Biden to unveil American Families Plan, American Jobs Plan during joint speech to Congress

BCSO increasing patrol on 388

Operation Spay Bay launches mobile vet clinic

More Local News

Don't Miss