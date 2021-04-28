Firefighters deal with incident at First Baptist Church

UPDATE: In a Facebook post First Baptist Church officials said the incident was a false alarm. Wednesday night services will still be held.

Fire officials said maintenance on an exhaust vent and cooking in the kitchen generated more smoke than normal.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters were responding to smoke at First Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison Avenue was blocked off while officials deal with the situation.

Officials at the church tell us the exhaust fan caught fire. Another employee at the church says it was smoke generated by cooking.

Firefighters were still on the scene, and on the roof at about 3:30 p.m. When more information is available we will have it for you.