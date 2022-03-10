BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The rain has certainly helped the Bertha Swamp Road Wildfire, however, Bay County officials said residents must remain vigilant.

A burn ban remains in effect in Bay, Gulf, and Calhoun counties.

Firefighters spent Thursday improving containment lines on the fire and looking for any new activity.

Firefighters did come across some new hotspots but were able to put them out quickly.

Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Melanie Banton said this weekend’s weather could cause some more flare-ups.

“Even though we have a significant amount of rainfall there is still a lot of heat on the interior of this fire,” Banton said. “And as this rain goes away and passes over us and the cold front comes in, all of that vegetation is going to begin to dry out.”

There was no significant change from Wednesday to Thursday. It is still 33,000 acres and 20 percent contained.

Banton said they will probably be battling this fire for weeks.