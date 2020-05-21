Firefighters contain shed fire near Clara Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Rescue stopped a structure fire from spreading to nearby woods after finding two sheds on fire at a home near Clara Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the call a few minutes before 8 a.m. Thursday to find flames coming from the sheds, then worked quickly as the fire ignited trees in the immediate area.

According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, the sheds were heavily damaged and at least one was a total loss, but there were no injuries.

The fire’s cause is still unknown and under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Downtown Farmers Market begins in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Farmers Market begins in Panama City"

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class"

Foster Parent of the Year Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Parent of the Year Parade"

Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic"

Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found"

Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer"
More Local News