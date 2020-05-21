Firefighters contain shed fire near Clara Avenue

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Rescue stopped a structure fire from spreading to nearby woods after finding two sheds on fire at a home near Clara Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the call a few minutes before 8 a.m. Thursday to find flames coming from the sheds, then worked quickly as the fire ignited trees in the immediate area.

According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, the sheds were heavily damaged and at least one was a total loss, but there were no injuries.

The fire’s cause is still unknown and under investigation at this time.