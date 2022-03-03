PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters and first responders were trying to stop several wildfires in Bay County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map, an active fire is on Daffin Lake Road and is 30 percent contained. Another wildfire on Dogwood Way is 75 percent contained and a blaze on Alvie Holmes Road is completely contained.

The map says the Dogwood Way fire is 25 acres and lists the Alvie Holmes Road fire as 10 acres. The Daffin Lake Road fire is listed as 0 acres.

Another wildfire is listed on Cluster Road.

“Current conditions are prime for wildfire activity as the region is abnormally dry and a tremendous amount of trees and debris remain scattered on the ground from 2018’s Hurricane Michael,” Forestry officials warned Wednesday. “Residents throughout the area are urged to be extremely cautious with any outdoor fires and have a plan should a wildfire occur.”