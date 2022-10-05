PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The Florida Forest Service reported an active brush fire in Indian Pass on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters reported being at the scene. Officials say they are concerned for a few structures in the area. No mandatory evacuations have been issued, but residents in the area have been informed via AlertGulf to be prepared to evacuate should it become necessary.

Gulf County Emergency Management Director Matt Herring said that South Gulf Fire Rescue Firefighters were currently working to protect structures in the area and that the Florida Forest Service had tractors at the scene with more in route.

The fire is located off of Highway 30A near the Indian Pass Raw Bar.

At this time, it is reported as being 100 acres and 0% contained. Herring said more accurate acerage estimates could not be given at this time.

This report will be updated as information becomes available. Updated to report on size of fire as of 3:23 PM EST 10/5/22.