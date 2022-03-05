Ed. Note: A few minutes after this update from Gulf County Bay County officials said this fire was threatening Bay County. It is now 5,000 acres and moving into the Bear Creek area.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County leaders are monitoring a large wildfire on Bertha Swamp Road.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said deputies and firefighters are watching the blaze which is about 3,000 acres in an uninhabited area of the county.

Right now the fire poses no threat to homes or lives, he said. State resources are currently in Bay County fighting a large blaze that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes.

Harrison said that if the Bertha Swamp Road fire becomes a threat to homes or people county officials will alert the community.