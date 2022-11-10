PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded.

Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks.

An unknown vehicle struck a fire hydrant and caused a leak. Adams said because workers didn’t show up in time, her garage and lawn were damaged.

“We have had a fire hydrant that’s been leaking for two or three weeks now,” Adams explained. “Me and a ton of our other neighbors have called and put in reports and I’ve emailed several times and all they will do is say the work order is in and we’ll get to it when we get to it.”

Last weekend, the water was rising and reached Adams’s garage. She said she once again attempted to call the city.

She said she called both the non-emergency and 911 lines, but they said the problem is something the city has to fix.

Finally, on Sunday, someone from the city went to the property.

“He was able to make some calls, get some sandbags, and put them up around the hydrant to block it,” Adams said. “Block any more water from pouring into my house because it is on a slope and they cut a little river in the road so that the water would pour into the road instead of my yard.”

According to the city, the issue seemed to be a minor one.

“Our Superintendent of Underground Utilities went out there himself, inspected it,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “They determined it was a very minor lake, and they immediately called in emergency locate again to determine that there were no other utilities or things when they went in.”

On Tuesday, the city sent crews to finish the repairs and found a problem that caused more flooding.

“The water line that had been damaged by the vehicle connected to the fire hydrant actually slammed down into the sewer line and that crack that was there was actually kind of somewhat being dammed up by the sewer pipe,” Hayes said. “And so, when they dug it up and opened it up, that crack got much worse.”

For Adams, it’s the lack of communication that is the biggest issue.

“Very shocked that my own city that I pay taxes for and my friend’s family pay taxes for were to completely neglect their citizen,” Adams said.

Hayes said the city is doing what they can to figure out why there was a miscommunication.

“We’ll be reaching out here today to explain the claims process through our risk management division,” Hayes said. “And again, if there is something the city could have done differently. Also, be checking with the police department to see if there is any type of accident report with someone that hit this fire hydrant that calls the damage to this line.”

He said the IT department is also researching to see if they missed emails or phone calls from Adams.

Hayes said the hydrant was fixed on Tuesday. Adams said she plans to file a claim for damages.