WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures.

Officials say 3 homes were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Original Story:

South Walton Fire District said units are responding to a structure fire on Oasis Lane. They said the fire then rapidly spread to neighboring structures.

At 10:45 Friday morning SWFD firefighters continued to extinguish the flames with the help of other agencies.

Officials said residents have been evacuated on Suzanne Drive out of an abundance of caution.

South Walton officials say there are no more evacuations at this time.

We will update this as more information is known.