FREEPORT, FL — Walton County firefighters quickly responded and knocked out a blaze at a mobile home in Freeport Monday night.

Firefighters responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a fire on April Court. As they arrived flames were coming from the left side of the mobile home

“Walton County Fire Rescue crews had the fire under control within just ten minutes of their arrival,” the agency said in a news release. “Within twenty minutes, firefighters had the fire completely extinguished.”

Everyone inside made out safely, they added.

“Extinguishing a fire in twenty minutes is impressive,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a news release. “Extinguishing a fire in a mobile home, which are known for burning more quickly, is monumental. Their quick action stopped the spread of the fire, allowing them to salvage some of the homeowner’s personal belongings.”

The fire is believed to be accidental, officials said. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner of the damaged home.