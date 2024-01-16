PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A heat lamp set outside for animals is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a mobile home, fire officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters rushed to the home on County Highway 181-C in Ponce de Leon at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night after a caller said the place was filled with smoke.

Everyone made it to safety, officials added.

Walton County Fire Rescue arrived on scene within minutes and found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly deployed an attack line and began extinguishing the fire.

Fire officials said they could not save the home but noted in a news release that “their quick action stopped the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.”

While the heat lamp is believed to be the cause, “the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an official investigation into the cause of the blaze,” officials wrote. “Walton County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to ensure heat lamps are fastened tightly and to keep heating equipment a safe distance away from anything flammable.”