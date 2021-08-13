Fire damages house, destroys carriage home in Watersound neighborhood

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District is investigating a house fire in a 30a neighborhood that broke out early Friday morning.

Officials said they responded to the fire around 2:45 a.m. on Salt Box Lane in the Watersound area.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a home.

They said were able to save the house with most of the damage limited to the exterior.

However, a detached carriage home in the backyard was destroyed.

Firefighters are not reporting any injuries at this time and said they are working to determine the cause.

