Fire damages Defuniak Springs dry cleaners

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Owners of a Defuniak Springs dry cleaners are assessing damage this morning after a fire damaged the business.

Emergency crews responded to Miracle Dry Cleaners on Highway 90 around midnight Tuesday night.

When they arrived, the dry cleaners was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke barreling from the building. Firefighters were able to keep the massive blaze from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Walton county fire rescue, Defuniak Springs fire department, and the Argyle volunteer fire department all fought the fire. They say they’re still assessing the extent of the damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured, The state fire marshal is investigating what caused the blaze.