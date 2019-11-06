Fire chief, motorcyclist die in serious crash

UPDATE: In this unedited press release, investigators release the names of the truckers involved. They do not however say if they face charges:

ALEA State Troopers are working a pair of deadly crashes that occurred in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, November 6 in Baldwin County. Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Patrick Bankester, 52, of Bay Minette, was traveling east on Baldwin 112 near the Florida state line when his 2011 International tractor-trailer was struck by a westbound 2017 Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash but has not yet been identified; Bankester was not injured. While crews worked to clear the scene, a second crash occurred at the same location.

Clifton Harrison, 59, of Mobile, was traveling east on Baldwin 112 in a 1999 Freightliner loaded with logs. When he approached the scene of the initial crash, his truck struck two unoccupied vehicles –a 2007 Peterbilt and a 2011 Dodge truck— before leaving the roadway and striking an Escambia County fire-fighter that was working alongside the road. The fire-fighter, Dwain Bradshaw, 41, of Florida, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 10:00 AM Escambia County releases the name of the fire chief who was killed Wednesday morning.

Dwain S. Bradshaw, age 41, the Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Assistant District Chief at Station #2 in Beulah, was killed this morning while responding to a multi-vehicle accident with a fatality on the Muscogee Bridge.

Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call for a multi-vehicle accident at approximately 3:52 a.m. on the Muscogee Bridge near the Florida/Alabama state line.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

While responding to that crash, Dwain Bradshaw was struck by a vehicle and was transported by Lifeflight as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.

An Escambia County official further clarified the fire chief was responding at the scene of the first crash when he was struck.

UPDATE (9:03 a.m.) — The firefighter who was hit by a truck while responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and 18-wheeler has died, according to ALEA. ALEA also confirms that the motorcyclist has also died.

UPDATE (8:48 a.m.) — Beulah Fire and Rescue confirm the firefighter hit by a truck this morning was a volunteer firefighter.

UPDATE (7:12 a.m.) The bridge at County Road 112 will be closed for the next three hours, according to officials.

UPDATE (6:51 a.m.) An Escambia County firefighter has been hit by an 18-wheeler while responding the scene of a serious crash on County Rd. 112.

The firefighter was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola by medical helicopter.

County Rd. 112 is closed to traffic.

Original article: A serious crash on County Rd. 112 at Champion Paper Rd. involves a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

A second 18-wheeler has been involved in a second crash in the same area.

Both crashes happened near the Baldwin County and Escambia County line. News 5 is working to get more information. Watch News 5 This Morning for live coverage.

