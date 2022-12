PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies responded to a structure fire Monday morning.

Officials said crews from Bay County Fire Rescue, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, and South Walton Fire district extinguished a fire at a four-unit apartment complex on the west end of Panama City Beach.

They were able to contain the fire to one unit. The damaged unit was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.