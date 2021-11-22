Finalists selected for local judgeship

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The nominating committee for the 14th Judicial Circuit has sent the names of six local lawyers to the governor’s office.

Earlier this month committee members received 16 applications for the judgeship. They interviewed 15-of the applicants on November 11th and whittled their list down to 6-names.

They are Devin Collier, Brian Hill, Shalla Jefcoat, Peter Overstreet, Jacqueline Smith, and Grant Spitzer.

Governor Ron DeSantis will select one of the 6 to replace Judge John Fishel, II. Fishel is retiring at the end of the year.

