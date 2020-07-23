Final results to our latest survey about masks, test availability and how you will vote on election day

We want to know your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled in our community.

More than 23 hundred of you engaged in our latest community survey.

We asked you a total of five questions about masks, test availability and how you will vote on election day.

The first question we asked is if you personally know someone who has had COVID-19. Around 60 percent of you said you do know someone who contracted the virus.

News came in today that Panama City Beach now has a new mask mandate and in our survey we asked if you think the governor should implement a mask mandate statewide. 66 percent of you said yes while about 34 percent said no.

Testing sites have been booked up for weeks so we asked if you are concerned about covid-19 test availability. 60 percent said yes you are concerned about the availability while 40 percent said they are not.

With everything going on in the world it is easy to forget it is an election year. We want to know if you plan to vote in person, by mail or not at all. The majority of you still plan to vote in person and only 7.2 percent said they do not plan to vote at all.

Our last question was if you support the recent actions taken by local governments to mandate masks in schools and businesses. 73 percent said you do support these actions and 27 percent said you do not.

Thank you to all who participated, and we look forward to hearing your opinions in our next survey.

We have already posted our next five survey questions that ask about schools, elections and accuracy of COVID-19 data. You can check them out on our website or by clicking on the community survey tab on our MyPanhandle mobile app.