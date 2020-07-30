Filmmaker from Marianna pursues dream in Los Angeles

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is living his dream of film making in Los Angeles.

From small town to the big city – Ben Hall grew up in Marianna, then in 2013 moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of filmmaking.

Hall has now worked on the sets of major television and movie productions as well as directing his own projects.

At 11-years-old hall knew he had a dream.

“I made short films and did a bigger one in my senior year of high school that I showed to 700 people in Marianna, and went off to film school and seven years later,” said Hall.

Hall graduated from Marianna High School in 2009 then went onto college at The University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Two days after earning his degree, he moved to Los Angeles.

“Once i got here it was very difficult,” said Hall. “This is a very big and sometimes scary city but also a very fun and interesting city.”

Hall said it took him about five months to get his foot in the door. The days were long but he knew he had to continue to persevere.

“You know you’ve got a creative idea that you have to push forward and you have to get in front of people and from that point you have to figure it out logistically,” said Hall.

He eventually landed his first job on a pilot of a television show called, “You’re the Worst.”

Hall later worked as a production assistant on sets of box market movies like “Ladybird,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Lion King.” In between those jobs he wrote and directed his own films.

However, Hall said on March 13 the Hollywood hustle came to a stop because of the pandemic – just as hall was sending his latest movie to the festival scene.

“When the pandemic hit we realized we had to completely reroute and just forgo the festival circuit and go right into distribution,” said Hall

Luckily, Hall finished filming his most recent film titled “Night Into Day.” He now is worried about how to get the film onto the silver screen.

“So during this time I have been utilizing my time to push the movie out into distribution and get ready for the next one,” said Hall.

Hall was able to get, “Night Into Day” onto amazon and IMBB to watch in time. He says the film is strangely timely being this disaster film includes an almost divorced couple who must quarantine together in order to survive.

Hall said he has more projects in the works after the pandemic.

I asked him what he misses most about his hometown Marianna and his answer was the people, the trees and the southern charm. Nothing can beat it.