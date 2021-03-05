Fifth Annual Shaddai Shriner Rodeo Kicks Off

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The fifth annual Shaddai Shriner Rodeo kicked off on Friday and attendees came out in their boots and cowboy hats for a good time to support a good cause.

The Panama City Shaddai Shriner temple suffered a lot of damage after Hurricane Michael and the proceeds from the rodeo are being put toward those repairs.

Members said they’re ready to make the facility available not only to themselves, but the public.

Shaddai Shriners Public Relations Chairman, Tom Smith, said they’re ready to get their temple back up and running.

“It was badly damaged after Hurricane Michael,” Smith said. “So we’re finishing up the funds to make it available again to us and to the public and the future so they can use it for events as well.”

The riders at the Shriner Rodeo are actually professional cowboys. They are earning points at each event to become the Cowboy Rider of the Year.

“This is all truly professional,” Smith said. “It’s not just a bunch of folks getting together.”

Rodeo attendee, Lilyann Sapp said her parents surprised her with the tickets.

“I’m just excited to see people ride horses and ride bulls,” Sapp said.

First time rodeo attendee, Amanda Ford, said it feels good to get back to some normalcy.

“Oh it’s great because I hated what was going on last year,” Ford said. “That whole 2020…yeah. I love to be able to get back out and get into the events, and going, and seeing and doing like dinners and a lot of different things we can do now.”

If you weren’t able to make it tonight, don’t worry there’s still tomorrow. The rodeo is located in Youngstown off of state road 20 going toward Tallahassee. Tickets are 10 dollars and the main event begins at 7.