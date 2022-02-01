PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is seeing an uptick in deadly car accidents across the Panhandle.

On Monday night four people died in a car crash in Calhoun County. Another person died in a car accident in Washington County.

“Passing motorists on curves, or passing multiple cars at one time, taking that chance just leads to fatal or serious injury situations that we want to avoid,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King said.

Calhoun County residents have complained to FHP about car crashes and unsafe driving conditions along Highway 20, King said. That’s due to drivers driving much faster than the speed limit.

“For some reason, people feel like it’s a straight shot and they can drive faster and we’re trying to curve that thought process through enforcement,” King said.

Calhoun County residents are increasingly concerned about the dangers of the highway.

“I have a 16-year-old daughter and every morning when I leave the house they’ve usually already gone to school,” Calhoun County resident Michael Blackburn said. “Roll up on something like I rolled up on last night, the only thing I can think of is I hope this is not my family.”

Blackburn has inadvertently rolled up to two deadly crashes in the past month and a half.

“I’m scared to death,” Blackburn said. “If there was any way I could, I could sell my house and move off of highway 20 closer to town I would.”