FHP Trooper finds ‘furever’ home for puppy trio

Saturday, FHP Trooper Susan Barge was working a hit-and-run crash when she noticed a trio of pups under the porch of a nearby home. After speaking with the homeowner, and with the forecasted temps to be in the 30s that night, Trooper Barge offered to re-home the pups. They have all since been adopted by their furever family.

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued a trio of puppies from a cold night and found them a new home, FHP officials said.

“Saturday, FHP Trooper Susan Barge was working a hit-and-run crash when she noticed a trio of pups under the porch of a nearby home,” according to a Facebook post on the Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicle Page. “After speaking with the homeowner, and with the forecasted temps to be in the 30s that night, Trooper Barge offered to re-home the pups.”

It didn’t take long to find a new home for the group.

“They have all since been adopted by their furever family,” the post states.

Barge works in the Panhandle and discovered the puppies in the Grand Ridge area while working a hit-and-run case.