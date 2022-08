JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a school bus and drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trenton D. Jeter, 22, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and improper passing on a narrow roadway. He was also arrested on a warrant for battery/ domestic violence.

About 40 children were aboard the bus during the Tuesday crash on Sand Basin Road but no one was injured, troopers wrote.