BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Florida Highway Patrol unit said compared to last year’s Spring Break statistics, they’ve seen an increase in DUIs, warnings, and citations this year.

They believe the cold and rainy weather has helped keep crowds and crime off the streets. However, Lieutenant Jason King said teaming up with other state agencies and bringing heavier enforcement to the area likely played a role in how numbers have changed.

Since March 10th, 2023, FHP has issued 10 DUIs in the Panama City district, issued about 400 warnings, worked an estimated 100 crashes and they are nearing 600 overall citations.

Last year in this time frame, the state agency gave out four DUI tickets, issued 310 warnings, served 116 traffic crashes, and wrote about 250 citations overall.

FHP Troopers said they have seen an influx of people driving around in truck beds and hanging out of windows; which isn’t legal for everyone.

Troopers expect this weekend to be one of the busiest in terms of Spring Break crowds because many of the southern schools have their break this upcoming weekend.