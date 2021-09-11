FHP: Police officer crashes in pursuit of suspect

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Bonifay police car lost control while actively pursuing a suspect on Friday around 10 p.m.

The 32-year-old officer driving the police car and the 20-year-old male passenger have serious injuries, according to FHP.

The police unit was traveling west on Sand Path Road in active pursuit of a suspect when it topped a hill and lost control of the patrol vehicle. Authorities said she then over-corrected the steering to the right and left the roadway onto the north shoulder and collided into the dirt embankment and a fence.

The police car then overturned once before coming to a final rest on the north shoulder facing northeast.

The fleeing suspect, a 52-year old man of Bonifay, continued west in a Green Dodge van on Sand Path about another mile and a half before losing control, leaving the roadway onto the south shoulder.

The van’s left side collided with a tree rotating the van counter-clockwise and enter the water Canal. The suspect fled the scene on foot unknown direction of travel, according to FHP.

Authorities said the suspect is still at large.