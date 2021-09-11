FHP: Police officer crashes in pursuit of suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Bonifay police car lost control while actively pursuing a suspect on Friday around 10 p.m.

The 32-year-old officer driving the police car and the 20-year-old male passenger have serious injuries, according to FHP.

The police unit was traveling west on Sand Path Road in active pursuit of a suspect when it topped a hill and lost control of the patrol vehicle. Authorities said she then over-corrected the steering to the right and left the roadway onto the north shoulder and collided into the dirt embankment and a fence.

The police car then overturned once before coming to a final rest on the north shoulder facing northeast.

The fleeing suspect, a 52-year old man of Bonifay, continued west in a Green Dodge van on Sand Path about another mile and a half before losing control, leaving the roadway onto the south shoulder.

The van’s left side collided with a tree rotating the van counter-clockwise and enter the water Canal. The suspect fled the scene on foot unknown direction of travel, according to FHP.

Authorities said the suspect is still at large.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

20th anniversary of 9/11 marks end for Panama City Beach Memorial Stair Climb

Full Interview with Don Arias

Panama City Weather 9-10-2021

Bear Creek residents desperate for help for flooding issue

Air Force General Larry Arnold Full Interview

NSA Panama City honors victims of 9/11 with wreath ceremony

More Local News

Don't Miss