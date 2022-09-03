BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement.

A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20.

The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on the road and then crashed just north of State Road 20.

The suspect fled the truck and entered a wooded area near some homes.

Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody by two state troopers.

FHP, Bay, and Washington Counties’ sheriff’s deputies all assisted in this pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

32-year-old Jerry Moon is being charged with grand theft of an automobile, reckless driving, no driver license, and fleeing or attempting to allude.