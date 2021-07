JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 31-year-old Chattahooche man was killed in a hit-and-run around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Howell Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking that anyone with any information about this crash or the vehicle and driver involved, to call the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers immediately.