FHP looking for car involved in Walton County hit-and-run

Local News

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run that happened about a month ago.

At around 6:00 p.m. on September 28, the hit-and-run happened on Millard Gainey Road in the area of Deer Run W.

Authorities said they do not have a description of the car that hit the pedestrian.

If you have information regarding this case, you are encouraged to call FHP at *FHP or at (850) 484-5000.

Or you can call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-7867.

