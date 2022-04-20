BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Annie Lee Brock Road and Highway 77.

The accident happened a little before 8 p.m. when a Ford pick-up truck struck a pedestrian and killed him, troopers said.

At this point, they don’t know if the middle-aged man was walking along the shoulder of the road or was actually in the roadway.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 77 for several hours.

FHP is still investigating the incident.