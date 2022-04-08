PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a bad accident that happened between Airport Road and Frankford Ave.

The Panama City Police Department responded to the scene a little before 9 p.m.

FHP is investigating.

A Toyota Tundra overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle and trapped underneath, According to Lt. Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol.

They are on scene now. Motorists are urged to take another route if possible.

News 13 will have more details when they become available.