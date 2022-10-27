MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable cause to search the vehicle.

After the search, they arrested the driver, 23-year-old Wesley E. Routh.

He is charged with: Possession of a Cocaine (F.S.S 893.13.6A), Trafficking Cocaine (F.S.S 893.135.1B1), Distribution of Cocaine (F.S.S 893.13.7C), Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (F.S.S 893.13.6A), Possession of Marijuana with intent to sale (F.S.S 893.13.1A2), Distribution of Marijuana (F.S.S 893.13.7C), Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (F.S.S 893.13.6A), Distribution of Synthetic Cannabinoid (F.S.S 893.13.1A2), Sale of Synthetic Cannabinoid (F.S.S 893.13.1A2), Possession of a Hallucinogen; Mushrooms (F.S.S 893.13.1A1) , Intent to sale a Hallucinogen; Mushrooms (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Distribution of a Hallucinogen; Mushrooms (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), ), Possession of a Hallucinogen; DMT (F.S.S 893.13.1A1) , Intent to sale a Hallucinogen; DMT (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Distribution of a Hallucinogen; DMT (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), ), Possession of a Hallucinogen; LSD (F.S.S 893.13.1A1) , Intent to sale a Hallucinogen; LSD (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Distribution of a Hallucinogen; LSD (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Possession of a Hallucinogen; MDMA (F.S.S 893.13.1A1) , Intent to sale a Hallucinogen; MDMA (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Distribution of a Hallucinogen; MDMA (F.S.S 893.13.1A1), Possession of a Prescription without prescription; Oxycodone (F.S.S 893.13.6A), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F.S.S 893.147.1), Possession of Schedule 3 with intent to sale: Ketamine (F.S.S 893.13.1a2), Possession of Schedule 3 Deliver/Distribute: Ketamine (F.S.S 893.13.1a2).

Routh is currently in the Jackson County jail awaiting his first appearance before a judge.