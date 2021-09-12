FHP discovers car almost completely submerged; male body recovered

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City man’s body was recovered at the Shoreline Circle boat ramp Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the single-car crash on Shoreline Circle just east of Michigan Avenue.

Troopers said upon arrival, a four door sedan was almost entirely submerged in a body of water at the end of the boat ramp.

During the course of the on-scene investigation, the man’s body was recovered from the water. FHP traffic homicide investigators responded to the scene and are currently investigating the crash.