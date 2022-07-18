FHP teaming up with local law enforcement to crack down on speeding.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol partnered with Bay County law enforcement to crack down on speeding. The week-long operation is called ‘Operation Southern Slowdown’.

“We’re going to be joining with our partners like we always do, but really focusing on speed over the next few weeks,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “And so if your spouse or kid comes home with a $200-300 speeding ticket, just know it’s because we love you.”

Speed wasn’t the only reason agencies teamed up to be more visible on highways.

“A lot of it is distracted driving,” FHP Major Warren Fast said. “We have other issues, not paying attention really. It comes down to driver error a lot of times so that’s really what it is. If you’re paying attention on the road you’re going to be safer.”

Fast said there have been 85 fatal crashes in the Panhandle this year.

“The number that we’ve seen are just totally, totally unacceptable,” Ford said. “And we have to take these actions, to slow people down and have them pay attention.”

Despite higher fatalities, there have been 15% fewer crashes in the Panhandle. But Florida Department of Transportation officials said speeding is leading to more fatalities.

“If you’re involved in an accident with speeding, it’s usually much higher in fatalities but also much higher in serious injuries,” FDOT District 3 Traffic Safety Administrator Phillip Gainer said.