JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Spring Break upon us, Florida Highway Patrol is campaigning to Panhandle youth the message, “Arrive alive, don’t drink and drive.”

News 13 This Morning caught up with the troopers as they prepared to educate students at Marianna High School.

Troopers prepared an obstacle course and required students to do it wearing drunk goggles that are meant to represent a level of impairment to show just how easy it is to drive recklessly when you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Each cone may represent a curb, sidewalk, or a person to show the kids that driving impaired or even distracted while on the phone is dangerous,” said Trooper Sue Barge.

They also had a rollover simulator to show the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“This is so important for our students as they can really experience what happens first hand when you drive impaired,” said Coach Garyn Waller.

Marianna High School freshmen, Taylor Arunakal and Carolena Payne are both 15 and learning to drive. While they say they are excited to get their license, attending programs like this is impactful.

“It helps you learn so you can be safe and a good driver on the roads,” said Arunakal.