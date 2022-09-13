FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right.

The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of his vehicle, according to the accident report.

FHP said the sport utility vehicle rotated counterclockwise onto the west shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.