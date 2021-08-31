FHA releases COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for the State of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update today on COVID-19 in the state. Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS STATEWIDE COVID-19 UPDATE:

Current Confirmed

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 15,387

7-Day Change in COVID-19 Hospitalizations: -8.8%

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 18,608

Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 15.2%

Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 7.2%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 33.7%

FHA Hospital Update:

The following information is being released by the Florida Hospital Association from a survey of hospitals completed Monday, August 30, 2021. This survey reflects responses from hospitals representing 83% of Florida’s acute care hospital beds.

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 22.7% (steady from 8/26)

COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 18.2% (steady from 8/26)

COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes/long-term care: 2.5% (steady from 8/26)

Hospitals expecting critical staffing shortage in next 7 days: 76.0% (steady from 8/26)

Hospitals expanding into non-care areas in next 7 days: 27.8% (steady from 8/26)

“In the past week our hospitals have seen roughly a ten percent decrease in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and a dramatic reduction in daily new COVID-19 admissions,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “The downward curve is significant, but we still have 50% more patients hospitalized now with COVID-19 than at the worst of the peak last year. Good news – yes! But we must keep up the battle against the virus and focus on vaccinations.”

