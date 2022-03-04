GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Future Farmers of America, or FFA, students competed in a land judging contest Friday morning in Graceville.

The estimated 80 middle and high schoolers from all over the Panhandle split into groups.

Each gathered around a dirt hole.

There, they measured the soil for many factors

“A lot of it’s based on soil texture, permeability, even the slope of the land,” Cottondale FFA Advisor Stan Scurlock said. “And they have to make a determination on whether it’s good for agricultural use or maybe plant trees on.”

Usually, this contest determines who goes to compete in the state competition.

But since they’re trying to get back in the groove of things, this year will just be for teacher evaluation.

“They also do a hole that’s for homesite evaluation as though you’re going to put a home on it, they have to determine if it’s good or bad,” Scurlock said.

Five experienced judges deem the winner of the land competition based on their master measurement sheet.

For high school, Blountstown took home the gold.

Cottondale Middle Schoolers got first place in their division.

Teachers now have the results from this contest to help decide which of their students will advance to the state.