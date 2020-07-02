FEMA approves $21.4 million for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses

Paulina “Bela” Sebastiao lights a BBQ while waiting for her damaged house from Hurricane Michael to be torn down in Mexico Beach, Fla, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Since the storm destroyed their home, every two weeks Bela and her husband drive to their son’s place in Georgia to do laundry hundreds of miles away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved two projects totaling nearly $21.4 million for the State of Florida following Hurricane Michael.

Mexico Beach and the Florida Department of Financial Services will be reimbursed for eligible costs of debris removal activities and emergency protective measures.

Mexico Beach is receiving $8,042,631 in reimbursement funds for additional debris cleanup activities.

Collection and disposal of vegetation, construction materials, sand and rubble from streets, rights of way, and waterways throughout the city have already been completed.

The Florida Department of Financial Services is receiving $13,326,693 for actions to remove the immediate threat to health and safety, such as search and rescue operations, fire-fighting operations, emergency operations center support, and emergency medical care.

Both grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

