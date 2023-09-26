PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every phone, television, and radio will be alerted at the same time next week, but you shouldn’t be alarmed.

Both tests are scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to FEMA. The test will last one minute. For cell phone users the message will appear as “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The agency wrote that the tests are being conducted to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about nation-level emergencies.

If the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to significant events, the backup testing date is Oct. 11.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and television and the WEA test will be administered via a code sent to cell phones.

To ensure these alerts are accessible to the entire public including people with disabilities, the alerts will have a unique tone and vibration.