Fellowship Baptist Church hosts Fall Festival

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated Halloween with a trunk or treat event Sunday afternoon.

Each trunk was decorated with a festive theme for trick-or-treaters.

Kids were decked out in their Halloween costumes filling up their bags with sweet treats.

The event included all kinds of fun stuff including bouncy houses, slides, a dunk tank, and of course lots of candy.

Fellowship Baptist Church Pastor Tyler Bro said he wants the community to know they have the church’s support.

“We just wanted to do a little something to show that love and support for our community. I know we’ve been through a lot in the last few years and things like this are always good to bring the community together.”

The event ran from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. giving kids plenty of time to make all of the stops at the trunk or treat to fill up their candy bags.