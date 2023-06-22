A federal judge spoke up in defense of the FBI and against the people at “the highest level of government” who have attacked the agency.

The comments from Judge Mark Walker came during two hearings earlier this month. Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven was sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

Anderson was one of nine people charged in connection to a federal corruption probe.

Her attorney, Anthony Bajoczky, urged Walker to forego a prison sentence because anyone who had seen what Anderson endured would now know with certainty that they should not lie to the agency. A prison sentence was not needed, he said, as a deterrent to others.

“I don’t know any individual who has watched this case proceed forward who would not be deterred from making a false statement, probably deterred from even speaking with the FBI, probably just afraid to do it,” Bajocsky said.

He added that at least some of Anderson’s supporters would not write letters of support on her behalf because they did not want to run afoul of the agency.

Walker took issue with that assessment.

“I’m not going to expect, though, the FBI to bear the sins of, quite frankly, irresponsible public servants in our government that on a daily basis attack the FBI. And I’m not going to name every U.S. Senator that does it,” Walker said. “But I think the FBI’s response would be, You have nothing to fear being interviewed by the FBI if you tell the truth. Full stop. I think that would be the FBI’s response.”

Bajoczky said he was not attacking the agency or prosecutors in his defense of his client. However, attacks on prosecutors and the FBI’s handling of the investigation were an ongoing tactic from the defense during the Anderson case.

Walker, who frequently ruled in favor of the defense in this case, was not referring to the Anderson case itself, but rather, to other politicians who attack the agency.

“But I can tell you I categorically reject the notion that fear of the FBI is a deterrent effect because it’s, quite frankly, gross the daily attacks on the FBI,” Walker said.

Walker then named Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) during further remarks on the subject.

“But to the extent we have anybody listening into these proceedings or reporting on these proceedings, I just wanted to make plain I categorically reject any notion that people are fearful of the FBI,” Walker said. “People are fearful of the FBI because as an organization it’s been improperly maligned and, unfortunately, improperly maligned by elected officials at the highest levels of government. It’s gross. It’s nonsense, and they’re doing lasting damage to law enforcement and the rule of law in this country by doing that. And if somebody doesn’t like that, Senator Cotton and others, you can write me a letter, because I don’t really care, because it’s gross.”

Cotton has frequently criticized the agency and its handling of investigations into President Donald Trump’s alleged crimes. He has made several disparaging comments about the agency including in August of last year when he called the FBI “an enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.”

“I just understand these are public proceedings and I felt the need to defend the FBI to the extent it suggested that somehow the FBI is a bad actor because it’s doing its job,” Walker said. “It is critical. It’s the premier law enforcement agency on the planet, not just in our country, but on the planet, and they can’t function, they can’t do their job, they can’t protect the rest of us if they can’t engage in appropriate investigations and secure truthful information during those investigations.”

Walker defended the agency again during a sentencing for Antonius Barnes, a former Lynn Haven commissioner who plead guilty to bank fraud. During that exchange, he rejected the notion that Barnes’ crime of bank fraud was not serious.

“We’ve got — I mean, quite frankly, the only institution — I mean, we had this hearing yesterday. We’ve got people trashing the FBI. So I guess some blue lives matter and some don’t. It seems to me the only institution we have — and I guess it’s coming — that we haven’t completely destroyed in our country is the military,” Walker said. “And so, you know, this idea that these cases and these types of issues don’t matter just isn’t so. They matter and they matter for that reason; namely, the public cannot — at some point, we can’t continue to lose confidence in those that govern us because that leads to dysfunction and to avoid — I guess I should avoid hyperbole, but, quite frankly, anarchy if nobody believes in their government.”

Barnes was sentenced to 45 days in prison.