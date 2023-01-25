PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s growing concern about safety and traffic at Highway 231 and Pipeline Road.

Pipeline Road used to be the primary access for a handful of residents that lived off Highway 231 in northern Bay County.

Resident Gregory Spears has lived on the street for around 16 years.

“We had dogs that slept in the road,” said Spears. “Everybody knew everybody, and you could walk.”

Over the last few years, that has changed. Developers have built hundreds of homes in that area. The road was recently paved and extended.

“With all the new construction and new residents, is moving in the new school, the speed limit here is 30 miles an hour, but nobody seems to follow that,” said Spears. “It’s like a speedway. So, people try not to walk down the road anymore.”

Pipeline Road also connects two major roads, Highway 231 and 390

The Florida Department of Transportation, FDOT, is aware of the issues and has heard the complaints.

“We’ve seen some increase in traffic numbers,” said FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter. “It was also something that was brought up by the locals in this area, who felt there was a need for a traffic signal.”

Satter said the state has plans to add a signal light to the intersection, realign the roadway, and add left turn lanes in each direction. The $2.8 million project won’t happen until 2025. Meanwhile, the growth continues with more neighborhoods and a new grocery store in the works.

“A lot of people are shooting across from one side of the Pipeline to the other, and they’re trying to hurry up and get across to 231,” said Spears. “So, they gun it, and once they get that speed, they just continue all down Pipeline.”

FDOT officials are holding a hybrid meeting to discuss Pipeline Road issues Thursday evening from 5:30 – 6:30. The virtual meeting can be found on www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings. People who want to attend in person can participate at Hiland Park Baptist Church, 2611 U.S. 231, Panama City, FL.

If you are thinking of participating in either meeting, the FDOT is asking for you to pre-register here www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings