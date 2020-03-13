FDOT set to make many changes to major area on PCB Parkway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers who travel along Panama City Beach Parkway will soon see multiple changes.

The improvements being made from Alf Coleman Road and Richard Jackson Boulevard.

On Thursday night, the Panama City Beach City Council approved a resolution in support of the improvements during their meeting.

One of the changes includes a permanent median being put in place to cut off left turns into the service road between TGIFridays and Auto Zone.

Courtesy of PCB CRA

Currently, there are temporary barriers that were put in place last April after councilman Geoff McConnell brought up his concerns for the intersection.

The pavement where the left turn lane sits now will become a full grass median.

“I’m pretty excited. the state has come in and validated some of the concerns that we have. The temporary closure is working incredibly well. We have not had any accidents in that section whatsoever and they’ve seen the validity of that and they’re going to make the permanent additions and keep our community safe,” said McConnell.

The project will be fully funded by state funds through FDOT.

“Fortunately for us, the state did listen to us and they’re going to come in and take a look at what we were seeing and all their funding and ability to come in and do large scale projects, this is going to be a good move for the city,” he said.

Community Redevelopment Agency Manager David Campbell says that’s not the only improvement drivers will see as changes are coming to both Alf Coleman and Richard Jackson.

“The entrance on Richard Jackson Boulevard between Publix and Home Depot, coming out of that development, there’s only one left turn lane and what that causes is folks to back up into the intersection between Publix and Home Depot and it’s a very dangerous situation so DOT is going to be putting in another left turn lane,” said Campbell.

Courtesy of PCB CRA

Campbell says a second left-hand turn lane will be added westbound on Back Beach to turn onto Alf Coleman. These changes will not happen until Alf Coleman is expanded to four lanes.

There is no time table for the changes yet.