FDOT responds to concerns over Highway 390 overpass

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–As the Florida Department of Transportation’s Highway 390 widening project continues, parents of students at Mowat Middle School are concerned about whether or not their kids can still use the overpass to cross the road.



The answer is yes. The FDOT will be building a wider overpass before they begin expanding Highway 390 below.



The original overpass will still be in use until the new one is complete. Once its finished, the original overpass will be dismantled.



The DOT says parents and students can expect a smooth transition.



“As you can imagine, 390, the 390 widening has a lot of different pieces that are in place and right now there’s utility and drainage and other things going on with the widening project but we’re looking forward to that coming up in the next year in 2020 starting that process with the pedestrian overpass at mowat middle school,” said Ian Satter, Spokesperson for the FDOT.



As always, it’s advised that you drive carefully in school zones. Especially in areas of construction.