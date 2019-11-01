LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

FDOT responds to concerns over Highway 390 overpass

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–As the Florida Department of Transportation’s Highway 390 widening project continues, parents of students at Mowat Middle School are concerned about whether or not their kids can still use the overpass to cross the road.

The answer is yes. The FDOT will be building a wider overpass before they begin expanding Highway 390 below.

The original overpass will still be in use until the new one is complete. Once its finished, the original overpass will be dismantled.

The DOT says parents and students can expect a smooth transition.

“As you can imagine, 390, the 390 widening has a lot of different pieces that are in place and right now there’s utility and drainage and other things going on with the widening project but we’re looking forward to that coming up in the next year in 2020 starting that process with the pedestrian overpass at mowat middle school,” said Ian Satter, Spokesperson for the FDOT.

As always, it’s advised that you drive carefully in school zones. Especially in areas of construction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FDOT responds to concerns over highway 390 overpass construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOT responds to concerns over highway 390 overpass construction"

Callaway to recieve more relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway to recieve more relief money"

Conservation funding on the way for recovery efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation funding on the way for recovery efforts"

Famous radio broadcasting couple helps host local Halloween show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Famous radio broadcasting couple helps host local Halloween show"

Hundreds come out to trick or treat in Downtown Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds come out to trick or treat in Downtown Panama City"

Camp Helen State Park said to be home to ghosts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp Helen State Park said to be home to ghosts"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.