FDOT looks to widen State Road 390

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Driving down State Road 390 could look very different in the coming years as the Florida Department of Transportation is hoping to improve and widen the roadway.

The plans proposed would widen the road from two lanes to six but FDOT Spokesperson, Ian Satter says it would also make it a safer and easier area for pedestrians.

“Also a part of that is looking at adding buffered bicycle lanes, sidewalks as well as a multi-use path along that corridor,” Satter said.

On Thursday night, FDOT invited residents and business owners to a public hearing.

“We are showing folks what our ideas are for widening State Road 390 but more importantly, we’re getting input questions and comments from those who live and work along this corridor. We want to make sure the things that we’re doing out here, is going to affect them so we need to make sure we’re getting their input regarding the project,” Satter said.

Satter says the strip of road sees a high level of traffic and that’s why they decided to conduct a study.

“The expansion will serve two functions. Obviously it’s going to reduce congestion along the corridor and when we reduce congestion, we’re going to improve safety and that’s our number one concern,” Satter said.

He says while they are in the very beginning stages, input from residents will be vital from start to finish.

“Throughout the process, we’re always welcoming people, whether they’ve got their opinions, comments, concerns and that’s the key thing, making sure the public is engaged throughout the entire process. It’s a long two-three year study but we’ll be just as active then as we well making sure we get public input regarding the future of the project,” said Satter.

He says the next phase of the project will be the design but that will not happen until 2023.

Satter says the funding for the project isn’t secured just yet. He explains where the money could come from in the video below.

If you missed the meeting but want to mail in your comments or concerns, you can send those to Iris Water, P.E. at 1074 Highway 90 in Chipley. The area code is 32428.