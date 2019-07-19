FDOT gives an update to lights above Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of cars travel across the Hathaway Bridge daily and many are worried about the lights above it.

The Florida Department of Transportation says many are out due to Hurricane Michael but there are also other reasons.

“You look at the East end of the Hathaway Bridge, there are lights on U.S. 98 that extend through the construction zone for 23rd Street so those lights obviously aren’t up based on the fact it’s an active construction zone,” said Ian Satter, FDOT Public Information Director.

He says others are out due to damage to the internal electrical system but other things have to get done before taking a look inside the bridge. “We have a project right now where we are restoring some of the rip-rap, or rocks underneath the bridge. After that, we’ll be working on the navigational lights that are under the bridge. We’re also working with Bay County regarding the surface lights, on the surface of the Hathaway bridge.”

He says they’ll wrap up the first project in the next couple of weeks.

Despite the darkness, Satter says accident numbers haven’t increased.

“Although we are concerned, obviously we want to make sure of the safest roadway and structure possible so this lighting project is one of many hurricane recovery efforts FDOT is still working on.”

Satter says the westbound lanes of the new 23rd Street flyover is set to be open near the end of August.