PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The $4 million Beach Drive project continues to progress. Potholes have finally been fixed along 6th Street and other resurfacing segments will begin shortly.

The Florida Department of Transportation continues to complete construction from 15th Street to 6th Street and then east to Harrison Avenue.

FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter said people can see and feel a change when driving along 6th Street, as the most recent changes included improvements there.

Along with that, a guard rail was installed near Caroline Boulevard and Beach Drive. The project is being completed to meet the needs of safety for drivers.

“Asphalt has a lifespan and it has reached its end of lifespan so we are replacing it for safety concerns,” Ian Satter said. “It can cause significant issues to cars as far as damage to vehicles as well as an uneven road surface can cause traffic conditions to change so resurfacing is a big part of the safety initiative at FDOT to make sure people have the safest and most secure road they can drive on.”

Part of the goal for secure roads also includes improving the drainage on the roadway.

Satter said there may be some intermittent lane restrictions as they begin the next segment in the near future but do not expect any closures.